Jharkhand: 18 youths gang-rape three minor tribal girls

RANCHI: Three minor tribal girls were gang-raped by a dozen and half of minor youths in Jharkhand's Ulihatu village under Rania Police Station in Khunti late at night on February 21.

According to Police, five girls were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony near Karo River on the way from Ulihatu to Nichitpur and were intercepted on the way by the 18 minor boys. Some of them raped the three girls one by one, they said.

The boys even threatened the victims not to tell anyone about the incident. Somehow the girls reached their home and informed their families on Saturday. Later, the family members, along with the villagers, informed the police and an FIR was registered in this regard based on the statements recorded by the three victims.

Khunti SP informed that all 18 accused minors have been detained and interrogated.

"Three minor tribal girls have been gang-raped. Looking at the seriousness of the matter, the investigation has been intensified. All the 18 accused minors have been apprehended and are being questioned in the case," said Khunti SP Aman Kumar.

Both the accused and the victims were returning from the same marriage ceremony, he added.