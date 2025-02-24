Maharashtra CM Fadnavis asserts final authority on Ministerial staff appointments

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday strongly reacted to allegations that ministers in his government were being deprived of the right to appoint their personal assistants and officers on special duty (OSDs). He firmly stated that the chief minister has the final authority to approve these appointments.

“The appointment of personal assistants and office staff of ministers has always been the prerogative of the chief minister. Mr Kokate may not be aware that it is very much the CM’s right to clear the proposals for these appointments. I, as the CM, am the final authority over these decisions. This is not new; it has been the practice for years,” CM Fadnavis clarified.

His statement came in response to remarks by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Manikrao Kokate, who alleged that in the Mahayuti government, ministers did not even have the right to select their own staff, as these appointments were being controlled by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the General Administration Department.

Fadnavis emphasised that ministers were allowed to submit proposals for the appointment of their personal staff, but the final decision would rest with the CMO.