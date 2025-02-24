Man rapes college student while returning home in Uttar Pradesh

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 17-year-old B Tech student was allegedly raped by a man who gave her a lift on his motorcycle when she was returning home from college in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Police said an FIR has been lodged against the accused and three of his friends, who aided him in the act.

Charthawal police station in-charge Rajesh Dhanvat said the incident took place in the evening of February 21 when the student was returning home from college and the accused, Himanshu, gave her a lift on his motorcycle.

"However, the accused then took her to a field, where he raped her. His three friends helped him in the act," the police official said.