Mumbai Diary | With post, new party chief inherits liability

Nana Patole stepped down as the Maharashtra Congress president and, while handing over responsibilities to Harshvardhan Sapkal, he also transferred a bill of over Rs 50 lakh unpaid dues to the new party chief. As per the conventions, the outgoing state president is responsible for settling all his tenure dues before officially passing on the position. However, this time, Mr Sapkal not only has significant challenge of reestablishing his party base but also clearing his predecessor’s unpaid dues. This transfer of financial liability to the successor has caught many party members by surprise, with some labeling an improper move and a wrong precedent.

Turmoil in Mahayuti over staff choices of ministers

In Mahayuti government, the ministers are facing difficulties in getting their preferred PAs and office staff. This issue extends beyond Shiv Sena and NCP ministers, BJP ministers are also affected. One BJP minister submitted two names for his PA and office boy to the general administration, which rejected it saying the ministers cannot appoint PAs or office according to their preferences. The annoyed minister then lodged a complaint with CM Devendra Fadnavis regarding the administration’s decision. However, no action was taken.