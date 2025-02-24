NHAI lays out roadmap to keep check on quality of construction

NEW DELHI: In response to growing criticism over the poor quality of certain stretches of national highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a new multilevel quality control mechanism aimed at enhancing the construction standards of roads. The Authority has proposed the establishment of ‘Independent Regional Quality Offices’ in all five zones, replacing the previous practice of a ‘One-time source approval’ from the headquarters.
These new offices will function under the NHAI’s Standards, Research, Development & Quality division. Each office will be headed by a regional quality officer (RQC), who will be responsible for coordinating and managing quality control matters in their respective regions. The RQCs will conduct random testing of materials such as cement, steel, emulsion and products like bearings, expansion joints and components at project sites under their jurisdiction twice a year through third-party laboratories.
To further streamline the process, NHAI has released a detailed standard operating procedure for factory inspections where supplies are sourced, including the roles and responsibilities of the RQCs. According to the officials, the pace of highway development has significantly accelerated over the past decade and hence, the focus has now shifted to ensuring the maintenance and quality of construction.
Multiple meetings within the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) have been held recently to address concerns over construction quality, said officials. Recently, the ministry faced criticism on social media for the poor quality of highways like the Delhi-Jaipur stretch and the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also expressed his concerns regarding the state of road quality and construction.
Under the new SoP, in addition to the RQOs, SRD&Q may nominate officials from the headquarters or engage expert agencies to collect samples for testing. In cases where samples fail, appropriate action will be taken, the officials said.
In December, NHAI also introduced a comprehensive performance rating system for concessionaires involved in highway construction and maintenance projects, aimed at enhancing accountability and evaluating construction quality. The rating system will be updated every six months and made publicly available on the NHAI website and through its social media channels.