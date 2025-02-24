NHAI lays out roadmap to keep check on quality of construction

NEW DELHI: In response to growing criticism over the poor quality of certain stretches of national highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a new multilevel quality control mechanism aimed at enhancing the construction standards of roads. The Authority has proposed the establishment of ‘Independent Regional Quality Offices’ in all five zones, replacing the previous practice of a ‘One-time source approval’ from the headquarters.

These new offices will function under the NHAI’s Standards, Research, Development & Quality division. Each office will be headed by a regional quality officer (RQC), who will be responsible for coordinating and managing quality control matters in their respective regions. The RQCs will conduct random testing of materials such as cement, steel, emulsion and products like bearings, expansion joints and components at project sites under their jurisdiction twice a year through third-party laboratories.

To further streamline the process, NHAI has released a detailed standard operating procedure for factory inspections where supplies are sourced, including the roles and responsibilities of the RQCs. According to the officials, the pace of highway development has significantly accelerated over the past decade and hence, the focus has now shifted to ensuring the maintenance and quality of construction.