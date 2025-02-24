Over Rs 22,000 cr transferred into accounts of 9.8 crore farmers as Modi releases PM Kisan installment

BHAGALPUR: More than Rs 22,000 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers across the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The PM also inaugurated several developmental projects in Bihar.

Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at an event here.

Several Union ministers, MPs and MLAs and officials of the state as well central ministries were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the PM remarked that the government was proud of India's 'annadatas' (farmers) and was committed to improving their lives.

Responding to a thread posted by MyGovIndia on X, he said, "We are proud of our annadatas and our commitment to improve their lives."