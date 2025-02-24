Plea on open defecation at Mahakumbh: NGT asks petitioner for supporting evidence

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Monday directed the petitioner to provide to the UP pollution body the supporting material to substantiate the allegations on open defecation at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj owing to the absence of functional or clean bio-toilets.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel was hearing a plea filed on February 14 alleging "lakhs of ordinary people and families are forced to defecate in the open on the bank of the river Ganga for want of adequate facilities" and that the incidents were due to "lack of functional or clean bio-toilets".

The bench said the petitioner had only enclosed two video clips in a pen drive to substantiate his claims but the videos did not have the geo-coordinates.

The videos have not been supplied to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), the bench noted.