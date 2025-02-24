President Murmu calls for greater women’s participation in UN peacekeeping missions

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised the importance of increasing the participation of women in UN peacekeeping missions, underscoring that they are uniquely positioned to address gender-based violence, foster trust, and promote dialogue.
Speaking to a group of participants at the Conference for Women Peacekeepers of the Global South, who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Murmu said that having women in peacekeeping operations not only enhances diversity and inclusivity but also strengthens the effectiveness of such missions.
"Women peacekeepers often have greater access to local communities and can serve as role models for women and children. They are better equipped to address gender-based violence, build trust, and promote dialogue," she remarked.
In her address to the participants, the President also highlighted India’s longstanding and significant contributions to UN peacekeeping. With over 290,000 Indian peacekeepers having served in more than 50 UN missions, India remains one of the largest contributors to the cause of international peace and security.
Currently, over 5,000 Indian peacekeepers are deployed across nine active missions, often in challenging and hostile environments. "Even today, there are over 5000 Indian peacekeepers in 9 active missions, deployed in often hostile conditions, for the cause of international peace and security," she said.
Additionally, she expressed pride in India’s women peacekeepers, who have consistently shown dedication and professionalism. "I am happy to note that Indian women peacekeepers have been at the forefront of the call of duty," she expressed.
The President further emphasised that women peacekeepers have demonstrated exemplary conduct throughout India's peacekeeping history.
"Today, there are over 154 Indian women peacekeepers deployed in six ongoing UN missions. Right from the 1960s in Congo to policing in Liberia in 2007, our women peacekeepers have exhibited the highest traditions of professionalism and conduct," she asserted.
President Murmu pointed to research indicating that peacekeeping missions with a higher percentage of female personnel tend to be more effective in reducing violence and achieving sustainable peace agreements. She called for more women to be inducted into UN peacekeeping missions to enhance the impact of these operations.
"It is therefore essential that we induct more women in UN peacekeeping missions," she concluded.
The women peacekeepers attending the conference are in New Delhi to participate in a significant conference, titled as 'Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective'.
The conference is being organised by India’s Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and the Centre for UN Peacekeeping. It is aimed at bringing together women officials from the Global South to discuss contemporary issues in peacekeeping and address the challenges faced by these missions in today’s complex geopolitical landscape.