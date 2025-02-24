President Murmu calls for greater women’s participation in UN peacekeeping missions

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised the importance of increasing the participation of women in UN peacekeeping missions, underscoring that they are uniquely positioned to address gender-based violence, foster trust, and promote dialogue.

Speaking to a group of participants at the Conference for Women Peacekeepers of the Global South, who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Murmu said that having women in peacekeeping operations not only enhances diversity and inclusivity but also strengthens the effectiveness of such missions.

"Women peacekeepers often have greater access to local communities and can serve as role models for women and children. They are better equipped to address gender-based violence, build trust, and promote dialogue," she remarked.

In her address to the participants, the President also highlighted India’s longstanding and significant contributions to UN peacekeeping. With over 290,000 Indian peacekeepers having served in more than 50 UN missions, India remains one of the largest contributors to the cause of international peace and security.

Currently, over 5,000 Indian peacekeepers are deployed across nine active missions, often in challenging and hostile environments. "Even today, there are over 5000 Indian peacekeepers in 9 active missions, deployed in often hostile conditions, for the cause of international peace and security," she said.

Additionally, she expressed pride in India’s women peacekeepers, who have consistently shown dedication and professionalism. "I am happy to note that Indian women peacekeepers have been at the forefront of the call of duty," she expressed.