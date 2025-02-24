RSS-backed Muslim wing holds meeting on Waqf bill and UCC

Speaking after the meeting, Shahid Sayeed, national convener and media in-charge, said, “The meeting had serious deliberations on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, communal harmony, equal civil rights for Muslims and the need for transparency in the use of Waqf properties. Discussions also touched on the resolution of disputed religious sites like Kashi and Mathura and the launch of a de-addiction campaign for Muslim youth.” Indresh Kumar said, “A Uniform Civil Code is necessary to ensure equality and justice for all communities. Different laws for different groups create discrimination and a single code will guarantee equal rights for everyone, including Muslim women.” He added, “India’s soul lies in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The world is one family), where every religion enjoys equal rights.”

On the Waqf properties, Kumar said, “These assets should serve the public good and not be exploited for personal gains.” He called for an end to illegal encroachments and corruption on Waqf land, advocating for their use in education, healthcare, and social services. Regarding religious site disputes, he said, “The issues of Kashi and Mathura can be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding. Today’s Muslims should not be burdened by historical actions.”

The meeting unanimously supported the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, the officials said. Former Jharkhand minister Dr Shahid Akhtar also emphasised that problems should be resolved through dialogue, not conflict.