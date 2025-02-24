Seven killed as speeding truck hits auto-rickshaw in Patna

PATNA: At least seven people were killed and several others injured when their auto-rickshaw was hit by a speeding truck near Dhanichak Mor on Masaurhi-Naubatpur road in Bihar’s Patna district n Sunday evening.

The deceased had been identified as Matendra Bind (25), Vinay Bind (30), Umesh Bind (38), Ramesh Bind (52), Umesh Bind (30), Suraj Thakur (20) and auto driver Sushil Kumar (35) . All six persons were natives of Doripar, while Sushil Kumar was from Hansadih village.

According to police, the incident occurred when six labourers were travelling home in an auto after work. Due to the impact of the collision, both vehicles fell into a roadside water-filled ditch. The bodies of the deceased were later retrieved from the debris using a JCB machine

Marhaurhi police station SHO Vijay Yadvendu said that prima facie, the accident appeared to have occurred when the truck driver lost control of his vehicle after its axle broke, causing it to hit the auto-rickshaw. He added that further investigation is underway