Six returning from Maha Kumbh killed, two injured as jeep hits bus in MP

JABALPUR: Six persons were killed and two others critically injured when their speeding jeep hit a private bus in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday morning while they were returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, officials said.

The victims belonged to Gokak taluka in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

They had left from Gokak for the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on February 18, according to police.

The accident took place near Pahreva village under Khitoula police station limits when the Karnataka-registered jeep was returning from Prayagraj, Jabalpur Collector Deepak Saxena said. The jeep driver lost control over the wheels.

As a result, the vehicle first hit a tree on the road divider, then jumped over to the other side of a highway and hit a bus coming from the opposite direction, he said.