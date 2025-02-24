Telangana tunnel collapse: Rat miners who helped in Uttarakhand mission join rescue operation

Rescue teams are working tirelessly to extricate eight workers trapped in a collapsed section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district.

Despite over 48 hours of continuous rescue efforts by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local teams, no breakthrough has been achieved.

Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the chances of survival of the eight persons are “very remote”, though every effort is being made to reach them, news agency PTI reported.

According to the minister, rescuing the trapped individuals would take at least three to four days, as the site of the collapse is filled with muck and debris, making it a “daunting task for the rescuers”.

"To be honest, the chances of their survival are very, very, very, very remote. Because, I myself went up to the end, almost just 50 meters short (of the mishap site).

When we took photographs, the end (of the tunnel) was visible. And out of the 9 meter diameter (of the tunnel)--almost 30 feet, out of that 30 feet, mud has piled up up to 25 feet", he told PTI.

"When we shouted their names also, there was no response. So, there is no chance at all," he said.