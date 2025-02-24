Telangana tunnel collapse: Rat miners who helped in Uttarakhand mission join rescue operation

Rescue teams are working tirelessly to extricate eight workers trapped in a collapsed section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district.
Despite over 48 hours of continuous rescue efforts by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local teams, no breakthrough has been achieved.
Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the chances of survival of the eight persons are “very remote”, though every effort is being made to reach them, news agency PTI reported.
According to the minister, rescuing the trapped individuals would take at least three to four days, as the site of the collapse is filled with muck and debris, making it a “daunting task for the rescuers”.
"To be honest, the chances of their survival are very, very, very, very remote. Because, I myself went up to the end, almost just 50 meters short (of the mishap site).
When we took photographs, the end (of the tunnel) was visible. And out of the 9 meter diameter (of the tunnel)--almost 30 feet, out of that 30 feet, mud has piled up up to 25 feet", he told PTI.
"When we shouted their names also, there was no response. So, there is no chance at all," he said.
The incident occurred on Saturday morning when a three-meter section of the tunnel's roof caved in near Domalapenta, trapping the workers inside.
The trapped individuals include two engineers, two operators, and four laborers from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Jharkhand.
The collapse displaced the tunnel boring machine, weighing several hundred tons, by approximately 200 meters due to the collapse and the subsequent influx of water.
Rescue teams are facing significant challenges, including waterlogging and silt accumulation, which have hindered progress.
Minister Krishna Rao said that the muck has piled up too high inside the tunnel, making it impossible to walk through.
Rescuers are using rubber tubes and wooden planks to navigate through the debris, the HindutanTimes reported.
In a bid to expedite the rescue operation, a team of "rat-hole miners" from Uttarakhand, who previously rescued workers trapped in a Uttarkashi tunnel collapse in 2023, has joined the efforts, according to IndianExpress
These miners are known for their expertise in navigating confined spaces and are expected to provide valuable assistance in reaching the trapped workers.
The incident has raised concerns about tunnel safety protocols, prompting calls for a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse and the implementation of enhanced safety measures in future tunnel construction projects.