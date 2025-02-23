Rescue teams race against time as Telangana tunnel situation remains 'critical'

HYDERABAD: Rescue teams are racing against time to save eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. Operations continued throughout Saturday night and into Sunday, but the situation remains “critical,” with the fate of the trapped workers still unknown.
On Sunday, personnel from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) advanced 13 kilometres into the tunnel, reaching within a few metres of the accident site. Authorities have stated that the Navy’s assistance will be sought if necessary.
However, rescue efforts have been hindered by the massive volume of earth from the tunnel collapse and water seepage, which have prevented teams from commencing actual rescue operations.
Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who entered deep into the tunnel, said the collapsed section stretched approximately 22 metres. “The force of the water that entered the tunnel was such that the boring machine, which weighs hundreds of tonnes, was swept away up to 150–200 metres,” he said, highlighting the severity of the situation.
NDRF Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta told reporters on Sunday evening that the dewatering process was ongoing. “Once dewatering is completed, the actual rescue operations will commence,” he said.
An SCCL official confirmed that the tunnel still had proper ventilation and power. However, they were unable to locate any of the trapped workers. In a video taken on Sunday inside the tunnel, a rescue team member was heard calling out the missing workers’ names, but no response was received. Oxygen is being continuously pumped into the tunnel to sustain them.
Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised the government’s commitment to rescuing the workers. “We have reviewed the relief operations with representatives from the Army, Navy, and NDRF,” he said.
“The situation at the accident site is critical. Water inflow is hampering rescue operations. Measures are being taken to prevent waterlogging, and alternative solutions are being explored to clear the mud and debris inside the tunnel,” he added.
“The natural rock formations in the tunnel have become loose, which caused sudden water and mud inflow, filling about 12–13 feet of the tunnel. This is a highly challenging situation, and technical experts are working round the clock to resolve the crisis,” he said.
He also acknowledged the logistical difficulties of bringing heavy machinery into the tunnel due to the terrain. “However, officials are working on alternative methods to remove the debris,” he said.
He added that rescue teams were continuing their efforts. "We will spare no effort to save the workers," he said when asked about their chances of survival. The minister also noted that rafts provided by the local MLA were being used to navigate through the tunnel, as parts of it remained waterlogged. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy also entered the tunnel to assess the situation.
Preliminary reports suggest that the collapse was triggered by the force of gushing water. Sasi, a junior engineer from the Irrigation Department who narrowly escaped being trapped, recounted the moment water rushed into the tunnel with immense force.
The tunnel is being excavated from two sides—one from Nalgonda district and the other from Nagarkurnool. The tunnel boring machine (TBM) on the Nalgonda side was recently repaired, and officials had been awaiting ball bearings from Chennai to restart work.
Meanwhile, excavation resumed at the Nagarkurnool side (inlet point) on 18 February following inspections. Workers had managed to dig 10 metres in five days before the accident occurred.