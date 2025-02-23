Rescue teams race against time as Telangana tunnel situation remains 'critical'

HYDERABAD: Rescue teams are racing against time to save eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. Operations continued throughout Saturday night and into Sunday, but the situation remains “critical,” with the fate of the trapped workers still unknown.

On Sunday, personnel from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) advanced 13 kilometres into the tunnel, reaching within a few metres of the accident site. Authorities have stated that the Navy’s assistance will be sought if necessary.

However, rescue efforts have been hindered by the massive volume of earth from the tunnel collapse and water seepage, which have prevented teams from commencing actual rescue operations.

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who entered deep into the tunnel, said the collapsed section stretched approximately 22 metres. “The force of the water that entered the tunnel was such that the boring machine, which weighs hundreds of tonnes, was swept away up to 150–200 metres,” he said, highlighting the severity of the situation.