Telangana tunnel rescue efforts in full swing; Minister Uttam monitors operations

NAGARKURNOOL: Rescue operations to save eight workers trapped inside the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district remain in full swing, with efforts hampered by water inflow and difficult terrain.

Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is overseeing the rescue, stated that the state government, along with the Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other agencies, is making all-out efforts to ensure a swift and safe rescue. Dewatering operations have begun, and oxygen is being continuously pumped into the tunnel to sustain the trapped workers.

"We have reviewed the relief operations with representatives from the Army, Navy, and NDRF. The government is putting in all possible efforts to save the eight lives inside the tunnel. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is personally monitoring the situation, and the entire administration is on high alert," Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said while inspecting the rescue operations.

The minister further informed that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke to the Chief Minister and expressed their full support for the rescue efforts.

"Rahul Gandhi personally called the Chief Minister today for an update, while Prime Minister Modi had also spoken to him earlier, assuring all necessary assistance," he stated.