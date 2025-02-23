Telangana tunnel rescue efforts in full swing; Minister Uttam monitors operations
NAGARKURNOOL: Rescue operations to save eight workers trapped inside the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool district remain in full swing, with efforts hampered by water inflow and difficult terrain.
Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is overseeing the rescue, stated that the state government, along with the Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other agencies, is making all-out efforts to ensure a swift and safe rescue. Dewatering operations have begun, and oxygen is being continuously pumped into the tunnel to sustain the trapped workers.
"We have reviewed the relief operations with representatives from the Army, Navy, and NDRF. The government is putting in all possible efforts to save the eight lives inside the tunnel. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is personally monitoring the situation, and the entire administration is on high alert," Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said while inspecting the rescue operations.
The minister further informed that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke to the Chief Minister and expressed their full support for the rescue efforts.
"Rahul Gandhi personally called the Chief Minister today for an update, while Prime Minister Modi had also spoken to him earlier, assuring all necessary assistance," he stated.
Minister Uttam explained that the situation at the accident site remains critical, with water inflow making the rescue process more challenging.
"The natural rock formations in the tunnel became loose, causing sudden water and mud inflow, filling about 12 to 13 feet of the tunnel. This is a highly challenging situation, and technical experts are working round the clock to resolve the crisis," he said.
The minister noted that bringing heavy machinery into the tunnel is difficult due to the terrain, but officials are working on alternative methods to remove the debris. The Irrigation Department, disaster response teams, and defence personnel are coordinating efforts, with oxygen continuously pumped inside and motors deployed for dewatering.
Since the incident occurred, Uttam Kumar Reddy has been actively engaged in rescue efforts. He personally rushed to the accident site on Saturday, held consultations with disaster relief teams, Army officials, and engineering experts, and ensured the immediate deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams.
On Saturday night, he met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to review the rescue strategy. He also held a teleconference with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Irrigation Department Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja, and NDRF and SDRF officials to assess progress and issue further instructions.
Returning to the site on Sunday morning, the minister conducted a high-level review meeting with engineering officials and the contracting agency responsible for the tunnel project. His colleague, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, was also present at the accident site to supervise certain rescue operations.
Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly criticised the BRS leadership for attempting to politicise the SLBC tunnel incident instead of supporting the rescue efforts. He held the previous BRS government responsible for neglecting the SLBC project for over a decade, which, he said, may have contributed to the accident.
"The previous BRS government ignored this project for ten years, and now they are trying to shift the blame. It is laughable that those who prioritised commissions over project execution are now pointing fingers. Tunnel construction always carries the risk of leakages, and similar incidents occurred under BRS rule as well. Instead of offering solutions, they are engaging in baseless political criticism," he stated.
Emphasising that rescue operations remain the government's top priority, the minister urged BRS leaders to stop indulging in petty politics at a time of crisis.
"We are focused on saving lives. At this crucial hour, I urge everyone to support the ongoing efforts instead of making irresponsible statements," he added.