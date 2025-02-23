Telangana tunnel collapse: Families of trapped Jharkhand workers appeal for safe return

RANCHI: The families of workers trapped inside the under-construction Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana have appealed the government for their safe return.
As many as eight workers are feared trapped after a section of the tunnel’s roof collapsed around 8:30 am on Saturday, approximately 14 km from Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district.
Among those trapped, four workers hail from Gumla, Jharkhand: Santosh Sahu, Anuj Sahu, Jagta Khes, and Sandeep Sahu. Their families, gripped with fear, have been praying for their rescue.
Radhika Kumari, daughter of Santosh Sahu, expressed her deep concern over her father’s safety. “My father had gone to work in Telangana two years ago. We have been informed that he is trapped inside the tunnel. We are extremely worried, and my mother has gone to the nearby temple to pray for his safe return. I appeal to the government to bring my father back safely,” she said.
Santosh Sahu’s sister-in-law, Prema Devi, described the distressing moment when they received the news. “We got a phone call on Saturday evening saying that eight workers, including my brother-in-law, Santosh Sahu, are trapped inside the tunnel. This has left all of us in deep distress. We want the government to rescue them as soon as possible,” she said.
Durga Sahu, Santosh Sahu’s uncle, said that the family has not slept since they received the call. “We are praying to God for their safe return. I would never allow them to go back and work in such high-risk conditions again,” he added.
Santoshi Devi, wife of Sandeep Sahu, shared her worries about her husband’s safety. “He went to Telangana last year to earn money because our financial situation is not good. Now, after hearing about the accident, we are terrified. We just want him to come back safely,” she said.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged his Telangana counterpart to provide all possible assistance in the rescue operation.
“There are reports that some workers from Jharkhand and other states are trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel accident in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. I request the Chief Minister of Telangana, Mr @revanth_anumula ji, to provide all possible rescue help. I pray for the safety of all the workers trapped in the accident from Marang Buru,” CM Soren posted on X on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government is coordinating with the Telangana administration and has assured that all necessary assistance will be provided. The State Migrant Control Room is in constant touch with the Telangana government to ensure the safe return of the trapped workers.