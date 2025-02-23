Telangana tunnel collapse: Families of trapped Jharkhand workers appeal for safe return

Radhika Kumari, daughter of Santosh Sahu, expressed her deep concern over her father’s safety. “My father had gone to work in Telangana two years ago. We have been informed that he is trapped inside the tunnel. We are extremely worried, and my mother has gone to the nearby temple to pray for his safe return. I appeal to the government to bring my father back safely,” she said.

Santosh Sahu’s sister-in-law, Prema Devi, described the distressing moment when they received the news. “We got a phone call on Saturday evening saying that eight workers, including my brother-in-law, Santosh Sahu, are trapped inside the tunnel. This has left all of us in deep distress. We want the government to rescue them as soon as possible,” she said.

Durga Sahu, Santosh Sahu’s uncle, said that the family has not slept since they received the call. “We are praying to God for their safe return. I would never allow them to go back and work in such high-risk conditions again,” he added.

Santoshi Devi, wife of Sandeep Sahu, shared her worries about her husband’s safety. “He went to Telangana last year to earn money because our financial situation is not good. Now, after hearing about the accident, we are terrified. We just want him to come back safely,” she said.