KTR, Harish Rao blame Revanth Reddy for SLBC tunnel collapse, demand probe

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao held the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responsible for the collapse of the SLBC tunnel.

“Revanth is responsible. This incident happened even before the Sunkishala retaining wall collapse incident could fade from memory,” Rama Rao said, demanding a high-level probe into the incident.

He alleged that the Congress government was compromising on the quality of work by taking commission from contractors.

Harish alleged that the collapse of the SLBC tunnel, built with crores of public money, was yet another example of the Congress government’s negligence and misgovernance.

“The tunnel collapse is not just an engineering failure. It’s the complete failure of governance. Time and again, the Congress government has rushed into projects without proper planning, only for them to collapse both literally and figuratively,” the former minister charged.

Pointing to the Sunkishala retaining wall collapse, Harish alleged: “This pattern of failures exposes the reckless approach of the Congress administration.”

Adding that the responsibility for this disaster lies entirely with the government, he stated that the workers noticed soil erosion over the past four days. “Yet no preventive measures were taken and the shocking negligence has now resulted in a major accident,” Harish said, extending sympathy to the grievously injured workers and expressing concern over those trapped inside the tunnel.

“Every minute of delay in rescue operations is putting their lives at greater risk,” Harish stated. He demanded urgent dewatering, restoration of power supply and clearing of debris to bring the trapped workers out to safety.