CM Revanth Reddy reviews SLBC tunnel rescue as PM Modi assures Centre’s support

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, who visited Domalapenta and took stock of the rescue efforts, briefed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy about the present situation at the tunnel after returning to Hyderabad.

The chief minister chaired a review meeting on the incident, seeking details of the rescue efforts and the health condition of the injured from Uttam. The government’s irrigation adviser, Adityanath Das, and Vem Narender Reddy, the adviser to the chief minister, were present at the review meeting.

The chief minister directed officials to expedite the rescue operations to save the eight workers trapped inside the tunnel. He enquired about the health condition of the injured and instructed the officials to provide the best available medical treatment to them.

Revanth reassured the families of the workers that the government stands by them.

PM Modi calls Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday telephoned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and enquired about the rescue efforts. The chief minister briefed the prime minister on the efforts to rescue the workers trapped in the tunnel.

He informed the prime minister that ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao were closely monitoring the rescue operations. The prime minister informed Revanth that an NDRF team would be deployed immediately for the rescue operations and assured the Centre’s full support to the state government.