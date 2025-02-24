VPP stuns NPP in Meghalaya tribal council elections

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP) suffered a major setback in the tribal council elections as the Voice of the People Party (VPP), a relatively new political force, secured a simple majority in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and finished second in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC). The results were declared on Monday.

The VPP, formed in 2021 and known for its anti-corruption stance, bagged 17 seats in the KHADC. The United Democratic Party (UDP) won five, NPP four, and the Hill State People's Democratic Party one. Two independents were also elected. For the first time, the Congress failed to win a single seat in the KHADC.

In the JHADC, the NPP secured 13 seats, falling two short of a simple majority. The VPP won eight seats, while the UDP and Congress secured three each. Two independent candidates were also among the winners.