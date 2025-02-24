VPP stuns NPP in Meghalaya tribal council elections

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP) suffered a major setback in the tribal council elections as the Voice of the People Party (VPP), a relatively new political force, secured a simple majority in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and finished second in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC). The results were declared on Monday.
The VPP, formed in 2021 and known for its anti-corruption stance, bagged 17 seats in the KHADC. The United Democratic Party (UDP) won five, NPP four, and the Hill State People's Democratic Party one. Two independents were also elected. For the first time, the Congress failed to win a single seat in the KHADC.
In the JHADC, the NPP secured 13 seats, falling two short of a simple majority. The VPP won eight seats, while the UDP and Congress secured three each. Two independent candidates were also among the winners.
Despite being an NPP ally, the BJP failed to win any seats, losing all 17 it contested in the KHADC and all 14 in the JHADC. The NPP, led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, had previously headed the ruling coalitions in both councils.
VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit expressed gratitude for the party’s success.
“I am happy that we managed to emerge victorious despite various challenges. We are thankful to the voters. They voted in our favour as we stand for clean governance,” he said.
Regarding the JHADC, Basaiawmoit said the party would decide on its course of action at an appropriate time.
With 12 seats, the NPP is likely to form the Executive Committee in the JHADC with support from the UDP. As key partners in the state’s coalition government, the NPP and UDP may also receive backing from the Congress, which is struggling for a revival.
A total of 272 candidates, including 19 women, contested the polls, which were held last Friday.