Wanted Maoist leader Akraman Ganjhu arrested in Jharkhand while returning from Kumbh with his wife, brother

RANCHI: Wanted Maoist and Regional Commander Akraman Ganjhu of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a Maoist outfit active in Chatra and Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, was arrested early Monday morning while returning from Kumbh with his wife and brother.

Though there is no official confirmation of his arrest, sources in the police department stated that he has been kept at a secret location and is being interrogated.

According to police sources, following a tip-off that Akraman was returning from Prayagraj after taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, he was arrested on his way home. Akraman has a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head and had been on the run for a long time, successfully escaping each time police encountered him, they said.

Dozens of cases, including murder and levy collection, are registered against him in different districts of Jharkhand. Akraman Ganjhu was also on the radar of Jharkhand Police and the NIA.

The NIA has declared Akraman Ganjhu and Brijesh Ganjhu absconding in the terror funding case. Following Akraman’s arrest, the NIA and Jharkhand Police are now searching for Arif alias Shashikant and Brijesh Ganjhu, who each have a reward of Rs 10 lakh on their heads.

Akraman, along with Brijesh Ganjhu, is said to be one of the masterminds behind terror funding in the Amrapali and Magadh Colliery Projects.