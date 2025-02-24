Women’s Day: Achievers to handle PM social media a/cs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, informed the nation of an initiative dedicated to ‘Nari Shakti’ (women’s power) on International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8 every year.

“On this special occasion, I am going to hand over my social media accounts like X and Instagram to some inspiring women of the country. Women who have achieved success in various fields; who have innovated and created a unique identity for themselves,” he said.

The women handling his social media accounts would share their work and experiences with the nation. “The platform may be mine, but it will be about their experiences, their challenges, and their achievements. If you wish to be a part of this opportunity, join the special Forum created on the Namo App. This Women’s Day, let us all celebrate, honour, and salute the indomitable power of women,” Modi said.

In 2020, he had handed over his social media accounts to seven leading women in different fields on March 8. The PM further expressed, “Let us celebrate and respect the indomitable spirit of women.”

Additionally, PM Modi also addressed the growing issue of obesity, urging caution and action to ensure that India remains a healthy nation. Referencing a study, he stated, “One in every eight people today faces the problem of obesity.

Cases of obesity have doubled in recent years, but even more concerning is that the issue has increased fourfold among children.”