50 students fall sick after dinner in MP varsity's hostel

ANUPPUR: More than 50 students suffered from food poisoning after consuming food at a girls' hostel in the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, an official said on Tuesday.

According to some students, they experienced headache, stomach pain and vomiting after having dinner at the mess of the hostel on Monday.

The students said they ate potato and cauliflower curry, rice, rotis and dal for dinner.