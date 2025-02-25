Activists, lawyers oppose Madhya Pradesh government's order on tribal surveillance

Forest rights activists and lawyers across the country expressed their concern over the discriminatory executive order of the Madhya Pradesh government against tribal and forest dwellers regarding the search and surveillance of ‘infamous hunting communities’ in different forest circles.

“The order issued by MP forest department is draconian and doesn’t have any legal basis,” said Tushar Dash, a forest rights activist and an independent policy researcher campaigning against the order.

He further said that Britishers categorised few tribes as criminal tribes under the now-repealed Criminal Tribes Act of 1871. After independence, these tribal communities were denotified.

“The order is unconstitutional as it violates the right to equality, against discrimination, and the right to privacy,” said Dash, who wrote a letter to the MP forest department undersigned by dozens of experts, civil rights activists, and lawyers.