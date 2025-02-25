Advantage Assam: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal says ‘looks like this is the time of Assam’

GUWAHATI: As the mega business summit Advantage Assam 2.0 unfolded on Tuesday, the chairman of mining major Vedanta Group Anil Agarwal gave credit to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for getting investment across sectors.

“The Assam Chief Minister is going all around. He is going into technology, semiconductor, renewable energy, oil and gas and refineries. It looks like this is the time of Assam,” Agarwal told media persons on the sidelines of the summit.

He termed the business eco-system in the Northeast as “beautiful”. He noted the support the government and the local people are extending.

To a query, he said, “I understand this business. We are the only producer of oil and gas in private sector in India. It’s a very risky business but we have decided that we will go ahead.”