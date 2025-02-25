BJP leader alleges corruption in Gujarat’s groundnut procurement; sparks political storm

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has touted its groundnut procurement at support prices as a major benefit for farmers, but controversy has erupted after Amreli BJP leader Dr Bharat Kanabar alleged corruption in the process.

Kanabar took to social media platform ‘X’ to raise serious questions about irregularities, intensifying the dispute. While corruption charges are typically levelled by opposition leaders, the accusation from within the ruling party has made the issue even more contentious.

The state had initiated the procurement to ensure farmers received fair prices, but Kanabar’s post suggests traders and officials may have manipulated the system for personal gain.

Dr. Bharat Kanabar alleged that a major scam has been unearthed in the purchase of groundnuts at the support price, with traders, officials, and even farmers allegedly involved. In a post on X, Kanabar exposed how individuals who never planted peanuts used fraudulent means to exploit the system.

"This year, Gujarat's support price for groundnuts was Rs 250 to Rs 350 higher than the market rate," Kanabar wrote.

"To cash in on this gap, traders, corrupt officials, and middlemen operated in most market yards. They misused the 7/12 land records of farmers who never grew peanuts, purchasing low-quality pods from the market and selling them at the support price. The scale of this collusion runs into crores."