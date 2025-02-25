BJP Mahila Morcha to organise nationwide Women's Day programmes highlighting eight Modi schemes

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has devised an extensive nationwide plan to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, focusing on honouring 'Nari Shakti' and the financial empowerment of women through central government schemes.

This year's BJP-led programmes, organised at the party level by its women leaders and workers, will centre on the theme of 'Financial Empowerment of Women' through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship schemes. The BJP's Mahila Morcha leaders and workers across the country will actively engage with women beneficiaries of various central schemes that have played a crucial role in enhancing their economic independence.

In addition to this, the Mahila Morcha will also take up the cause of organ donation awareness, highlighting its significance as a critical aspect of modern healthcare.

To promote this initiative, awareness camps will be held, where attendees will have the opportunity to fill out organ donation forms and voluntarily pledge their support.

"For promoting awareness of organ donation, the organ donation forms will also be distributed among the attendees. Those who wish to register their support voluntarily can fill out the forms," the national president of BJP Mahila Morcha stated in a letter addressed to state unit heads.

Vanathi Srinivasan, the national president of BJP Mahila Morcha, has constituted a six-member core committee comprising in-charges and co-in-charges to ensure the successful execution of these planned activities. The committee will oversee various initiatives aimed at highlighting the impact of PM Modi's welfare schemes on the financial empowerment of women.