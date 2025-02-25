BJP Mahila Morcha to organise nationwide Women's Day programmes highlighting eight Modi schemes

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has devised an extensive nationwide plan to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, focusing on honouring 'Nari Shakti' and the financial empowerment of women through central government schemes.
This year's BJP-led programmes, organised at the party level by its women leaders and workers, will centre on the theme of 'Financial Empowerment of Women' through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship schemes. The BJP's Mahila Morcha leaders and workers across the country will actively engage with women beneficiaries of various central schemes that have played a crucial role in enhancing their economic independence.
In addition to this, the Mahila Morcha will also take up the cause of organ donation awareness, highlighting its significance as a critical aspect of modern healthcare.
To promote this initiative, awareness camps will be held, where attendees will have the opportunity to fill out organ donation forms and voluntarily pledge their support.
"For promoting awareness of organ donation, the organ donation forms will also be distributed among the attendees. Those who wish to register their support voluntarily can fill out the forms," the national president of BJP Mahila Morcha stated in a letter addressed to state unit heads.
Vanathi Srinivasan, the national president of BJP Mahila Morcha, has constituted a six-member core committee comprising in-charges and co-in-charges to ensure the successful execution of these planned activities. The committee will oversee various initiatives aimed at highlighting the impact of PM Modi's welfare schemes on the financial empowerment of women.
As part of the district-level celebrations, BJP's Mahila Morcha workers and leaders will engage with beneficiaries of multiple key schemes that have transformed women's financial standing. A series of interactive activities, including meetings with beneficiaries, storytelling sessions, and felicitation ceremonies, will be organised to showcase success stories.
According to official sources within the BJP, women beneficiaries from eight flagship schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last decade will play a central role in the Women's Day events. These schemes include the "Mudra Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Startup India, Standup India, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), SVANidhi, and the SHG Financial Assistance Yojana."
As part of the planned activities, Mahila Morcha leaders and workers will host dedicated sessions where women beneficiaries can share their experiences, challenges, and achievements. Those who have demonstrated remarkable progress through these schemes will be specially recognised and felicitated to inspire others.
In an effort to expand the programme's outreach, BJP leaders will also leverage social media platforms to amplify these success stories and create greater awareness about the government's financial initiatives for women. Pooja Kapil Mishra has been appointed as the in-charge of this extensive programme, while Latika Sharma (national treasurer), Shalaka Salvi, R Nalini, Sujata Pahy, and Nanda Dagla have been designated as co-in-charges.
The initiative has been designed, to underscore the BJP's commitment to fostering women's empowerment by recognising their contributions and ensuring their greater financial stability through sustainable government support.