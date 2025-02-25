Congress, AAP MLAs walk out of Gujarat Assembly over government decision to discontinue tribal scholarship

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has admitted that the Centre-funded Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Tribe students will no longer apply to those admitted under the management quota from 2024-25.

This revelation, made in the Gujarat Assembly, triggered a massive uproar, with Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs fiercely opposing the move. As tensions escalated, the education minister attempted to justify the decision, but the opposition remained unconvinced.

The protest reached a boiling point when Congress and AAP legislators stormed the well of the House, leading to their eviction from the Assembly on Tuesday.

During Question Hour in the Gujarat Assembly, MLA Chaitar Vasava pressed the government on whether the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Tribe students had been scrapped for those admitted under the management quota from 2024-25.

In response, the state's Tribal Development Ministry confirmed the discontinuation, acknowledging the policy shift. Justifying the move, the government stated that the scholarship, funded by the Centre, is meant for meritorious students and must be implemented as per its original guidelines. The explanation failed to pacify the opposition, sparking a heated uproar in the Assembly.

AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava slammed the BJP government for scrapping the tribal scholarship scheme, calling it "anti-tribal." "The BJP passed a resolution to stop this scheme on October 28, 2024. Why are they targeting tribal students?" Vasava questioned.