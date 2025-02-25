EAM Jaishankar: India will never accept attempts to normalise terrorism

NEW DELHI: In a virtual address at the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s firm stance on terrorism, stressing that the country will always advocate "zero tolerance" and strongly oppose any attempts to normalise it.

Addressing the ongoing geopolitical crises, Jaishankar highlighted the growing instability and fragmentation of global affairs in the face of emerging challenges.

He underscored the urgent need for a multilateral system that aligns with current global realities—one that is better equipped to address modern issues and function effectively.

"The inadequacies of existing multilateral structures have been exposed in recent years. When the world needed them most, they failed to deliver," he said.