EAM Jaishankar: India will never accept attempts to normalise terrorism

NEW DELHI: In a virtual address at the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s firm stance on terrorism, stressing that the country will always advocate "zero tolerance" and strongly oppose any attempts to normalise it.
Addressing the ongoing geopolitical crises, Jaishankar highlighted the growing instability and fragmentation of global affairs in the face of emerging challenges.
He underscored the urgent need for a multilateral system that aligns with current global realities—one that is better equipped to address modern issues and function effectively.
"The inadequacies of existing multilateral structures have been exposed in recent years. When the world needed them most, they failed to deliver," he said.
Jaishankar also reiterated India’s active role in promoting and protecting human rights globally. "Our approach has always focused on building capacity, enhancing human resources, and strengthening infrastructure in line with the priorities of our partners, while adhering to the principles of fiscal responsibility, transparency, and sustainability," he said.
India’s commitment to human rights, he noted, is reflected in its development partnerships across the world. "Simultaneously, we have been steadfast in combating terrorism, advocating zero tolerance, and calling out any effort to normalise it," he added.
"We do not just speak of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world as one family—we live by it. And today, more than ever, this perspective is urgently needed," he said.
As the world struggles to recover from recent crises, Jaishankar pointed out that growing uncertainties and conflicts continue to challenge global stability.
Concluding his address, he reaffirmed India’s readiness to support and lead global efforts for reform and pledged the country’s firm commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights for all.