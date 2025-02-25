We should see each other as opportunity rather than threat, says Chinese envoy to India

NEW DELHI: As India and China strive to normalise their relations after border tensions, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said on Tuesday that the two countries should see each other’s development as an opportunity rather than a threat, and as cooperative partners instead of competitors.

In accordance with the agreements made during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan in Russia last year, India and China have initiated high-level meetings to normalise their strained ties and build trust, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaging with their Chinese counterparts.

“We should make efforts to translate the important consensuses reached by our leaders into common understandings of our peoples, namely China and India are each other’s development opportunity rather than threat, and cooperation partner rather than competitor,” he said as the embassy hosted a youth forum for both countries as part of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening “strategic communication” to enhance strategic mutual trust, the ambassador said the two sides should “encourage exchanges and visits in various fields and at different levels, enhance mutual understanding and mutual trust, and work together to achieve common development and rejuvenation.”

Tensions between India and China worsened following the 2020 clash between their troops along the Himalayan border. But in January they decided to set in motion efforts for starting direct flights, resuming the Kailash Mansarovar yatra and sharing hydrological data.