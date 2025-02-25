Former SP MLA Abdullah Azam Khan walks out of UP jail after 17 months

As news of his impending release spread, his supporters started gathering outside the prison, along with Moradabad MP and SP leader Ruchi Veera.

Over the years, 45 cases, including one related to machine theft, had been registered against him and he had secured bail in all of them. His release was delayed due to procedural issues related to bail verification. On Monday, the release order from the MP-MLA Magistrate Trial Court was sent to Hardoi jail, paving the way for his freedom.

He was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on February 14, 2023 following his conviction and two-year jail term in a 15-year-old case. Along with his father Azam Khan, he was sentenced under Section 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over a dharna on a state highway on January 29, 2008 as their cavalcade was stopped by police for checking in the wake of an attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on December 31, 2007.

This was his second disqualification from the Assembly. He was earlier disqualified in 2020 after the Allahabad High Court had set aside his election to the Assembly. His previous disqualification was effective from December 16, 2019. Former state cabinet minister Azam Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with various cases.