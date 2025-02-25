Gain Bitcoin scam case: CBI raids 60 locations across India

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting extensive raids at over 60 locations linked to key accused individuals, their associates and entities suspected of laundering the proceeds of crime across India as part of its investigation into the Gain Bitcoin cryptocurrency scam case, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials the coordinated raids are being carried out in major cities, including Delhi NCR, Pune, Chandigarh, Nanded, Kolhapur, Bengaluru and other places, targeting the premises linked to key accused.

Given the vast scale and complexity of the scam, the FIRs were registered in various states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra and were subsequently transferred to the CBI by the Supreme Court, the officials said.

A senior CBI official said, “The agency took over the cases and has been conducting an omnibus and comprehensive investigation to uncover the full extent of the fraud, identify all accused parties, and trace the misappropriated funds, including international transactions.”

“During searches few crypto wallets, incriminating digital evidence and digital devices have been seized. The evidence present in emails/clouds has also been seized. The CBI remains committed to ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation and bringing the perpetrators of this massive cryptocurrency fraud to justice,” the official said.