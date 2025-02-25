Jharkhand Assembly session starts; BJP yet to decide leader of opposition

RANCHI: The suspense over the leader of opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly continues, even after the Budget Session began on Monday. The BJP is still undecided on who will take on this crucial role.

Notably, after the crushing defeat of the BJP in the Assembly Elections, the party leadership wants to hand over the responsibilities of the top posts in the state BJP to the young and energetic leaders, thus, the decision is getting delayed.

As the main opposition party, the BJP needs to appoint its leader of the opposition to effectively fulfill its role in the Assembly.

Notably, the Supreme Court on January 5 had directed the BJP to elect the leader of opposition within a week and inform it, according to which, the party should have done it by January 12. But, the BJP has yet to elect the Leader of Opposition even after one and a half months of the order.

This is the second consecutive term of the Jharkhand Assembly when the BJP is embroiled in the trouble of the Leader of Opposition. During the previous Assembly, Babulal Marandi was elected the leader of opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, but due to allegations of defection against him, the speaker refused to consider him for the post.