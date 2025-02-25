Kashi-Tamil Sangamam: An ancient dialogue born anew

As the first light breaks over the subcontinent, it paints two distant shores—the ancient ghats of Kashi and the temple-lined coast of Tamil Nadu—in the same golden hue. In this liminal moment, India reveals its most profound truth: that our civilisation, like our mighty rivers, flows not in isolation but in constant dialogue. This dialogue finds its contemporary resonance in the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, where the spiritual wisdom of the north embraces the cultural richness of the south in a timeless conversation.

Our civilisation’s story weaves through the rivers that have nourished it—from Godavari’s broad sweep to Ganga’s sacred flow, from Jhelum’s mountain song to Brahmaputra’s mighty current. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognises that these rivers are not merely geographies, but living symbols of our shared consciousness. Within their waters dissolves the artificial construct of north and south, just as it vanished in the footsteps of Adi Shankara’s spiritual odyssey from Kerala to Kedarnath.

Conceived in 2022 to revive the living bonds between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, two important centres of learning in ancient India, the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is into its third edition. It seeks to deepen a nuanced understanding of Bharat’s culture which reveals that culturally, there is an uncommon level of integrity in India.