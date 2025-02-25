Kashmir artisan wins first prize in Iranian craft festival

SRINAGAR: A noted papier mache craftsman of Kashmir Mir Arshad Hussain has been conferred with the first prize and Diploma of Honor at the 9th International Fajr Festival of Handicrafts, Sarv-e-Simin at Tehran by the Iranian Minister for Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri.

Mir Arshad’s entry of papier mache wall plate, which presented an exemplary fusion of traditional and contemporary motifs of Kashmir, scored over 7000 other global entries to receive the first prize in the festival, along with a cash award of Rs 65,000.

The festival showcased outstanding and valuable works crafted by master artisans and renowned designers from all over the world, which set highest standards of excellence and originality.

One of the highlights of the award remains the mention by the Iranian Culture Minister addressed to Mir Arshad in which he attributed the award to his invaluable efforts and innovative approach in elevating handicrafts.