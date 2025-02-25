Kashmir artisan wins first prize in Iranian craft festival

SRINAGAR: A noted papier mache craftsman of Kashmir Mir Arshad Hussain has been conferred with the first prize and Diploma of Honor at the 9th International Fajr Festival of Handicrafts, Sarv-e-Simin at Tehran by the Iranian Minister for Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri.
Mir Arshad’s entry of papier mache wall plate, which presented an exemplary fusion of traditional and contemporary motifs of Kashmir, scored over 7000 other global entries to receive the first prize in the festival, along with a cash award of Rs 65,000.
The festival showcased outstanding and valuable works crafted by master artisans and renowned designers from all over the world, which set highest standards of excellence and originality.
One of the highlights of the award remains the mention by the Iranian Culture Minister addressed to Mir Arshad in which he attributed the award to his invaluable efforts and innovative approach in elevating handicrafts.
“Your creations through your masterful hands stand as a testament to skill, passion and dedication to the cultural and artistic legacy of the world,” it reads.
Papier Machie in Kashmir is a renowned traditional art form that was introduced in the 15th century during the reign of Sultan Zain-ul-Abidin (Budshah). The intricate art involves the use of paper pulp to create decorative items, including baubles, stars, wall hangings, and Easter eggs.
An IT engineer by qualification and master craftsman by choice, Mir Arshad extended full support to the Handicrafts and Handloom Department Kashmir, in its endeavour to promote unique crafts like papier mache, which have huge potential in the overseas markets.
Known for his innovative approach, Arshad blends his technical expertise with the intricate craft of paper-mache —a centuries-old art form deeply rooted in Kashmiri culture.