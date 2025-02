Kharge slams government over 'declining' scholarships for SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday alleged that the government has "snatched" the scholarships of the youth of SC, ST, OBC and minority communities, and claimed that its slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" mocks the aspirations of the weaker sections.

Kharge asked how will jobs for the youth be increased until the students of weaker sections of the country get opportunities and their skills are encouraged.

"Narendra Modi ji, Your government has snatched the scholarships of the youth of SC, ST, OBC and Minority categories in the country," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.