Legal experts appear before ONOE committee

NEW DELHI: Former Law Commission of India chairperson Ritu Raj Awasthi appeared on Tuesday before the Joint Parliamentary Committee studying the two bills for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls as the panel began consulting experts and stakeholders.

IAS officer Niten Chandra, the secretary of the high-level Kovind committee, also shared his views with the panel.

Former chief justice of India U U Lalit is also scheduled to appear before the committee during its day-long meeting.

E M Sudarsana Natchiappan, a senior advocate and former Congress MP who had headed in 2015 a parliamentary committee that favoured simultaneous polls, will also share his views with the panel.

The parliamentary committee's agenda for the February 25 meeting is briefly listed as "interaction with legal experts".