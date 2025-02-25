Liquor ban issue heats up in J&K ahead of Assembly’s Budget session
SRINAGAR: The liquor issue is heating up in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the maiden Budget session of the J&K UT Assembly beginning on March 3 with the political parties and civil society calling for a complete ban on sale and consumption of liquor.
Three legislators have submitted the Private Members Bills in Assembly on the prohibition of liquor in J&K, where according to National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data, over 10.5 per cent of male population and 0.1% population of females drink alcohol.
The alcohol usage has increased over the years. And more liquor vends have opened in Kashmir and Jammu. As alcohol usage has increased, the voices to get it banned to save future generations of Jammu and Kashmir are getting shriller.
The political parties and civil society groups are demanding a complete ban on the use and consumption of liquor in J&K and to follow the Gujarat- model, where liquor is banned.
As the alcohol usage has increased, so has the revenue. The revenue generated from liquor has nearly tripled from Rs 991.55 crores in 2013-14 to Rs 2486 crores in 2023-24.
As per the data, Rs 1353.81 crores revenue was generated through liquor sale in J&K in 2020-2021 and the revenue generation increased to Rs 1,777.36 crore in 2021-22, Rs 1796.05 crore in 2022-23, Rs 2486.34 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 1693.52 crore so far in 2024-25.
The civil society members are least concerned about the revenue generated through liquor sales.
“For us our society and our youth matter. For a few thousand crore rupees, we cannot ruin our future generation. The liquor should be banned in J&K as has been done in other states. The government should respect the sentiments of the people both in Kashmir and Jammu and impose complete ban on use and consumption of liquor in J&K,” said a civil society member and retired teacher Zahoor Ahmed.
He said increase in revenue generation by liquor sales is good for the government but for society it is not a good sign. “It shows that more people are falling prey to liquor use and thousands of families are added to the list to those affected by alcohol usage”.
The traders have also joined calls for alcohol ban and put up a signboard in the city centre Lal Chowk on Friday urging tourists to avoid liquor, drugs, spitting on roads and smoking at public places.
“Respect our culture and traditions, stay blessed, and enjoy time in our enchanting city! Thank you,” read the message on the signboard, which was removed by the authorities a day later.
The religious leaders have also supported the liquor ban and the issue has gained momentum before commencement of the maiden Budget session of J&K Assembly from March 3. The opposition PDP has launched a signature campaign for a complete ban on alcohol in J&K.
Three legislators including two from opposition (PDP’s Fayaz Ahmad Mir and AIP’s Shiekh Khursheed) and one from ruling National Conference (Ahsan Pardesi) have submitted Private Members’ Bills for ban on alcohol in J&K Assembly.
The Congress and CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who support the NC government, have hinted at extending support to passage of the bills in the Assembly.
However, the ruling NC has maintained silence on the issue despite having pledged in its poll manifesto to ban liquor use in J&K.
Former Srinagar Mayur Junaid Mattu has alleged that NC is looking at options to disallow/scuttle the alcohol ban Bill in the J&K Assembly.
He alleged that NC is even reaching out to BJP MLAs for a fixed-match disruption, paving way for a possible adjournment when the bill is introduced. The fate of three Private Member’s Bills will be decided by Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.
It remains to be seen whether he entertains the bill and whether all the three bills are tabled in the forthcoming Budget session.