Liquor ban issue heats up in J&K ahead of Assembly’s Budget session

SRINAGAR: The liquor issue is heating up in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the maiden Budget session of the J&K UT Assembly beginning on March 3 with the political parties and civil society calling for a complete ban on sale and consumption of liquor.

Three legislators have submitted the Private Members Bills in Assembly on the prohibition of liquor in J&K, where according to National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data, over 10.5 per cent of male population and 0.1% population of females drink alcohol.

The alcohol usage has increased over the years. And more liquor vends have opened in Kashmir and Jammu. As alcohol usage has increased, the voices to get it banned to save future generations of Jammu and Kashmir are getting shriller.

The political parties and civil society groups are demanding a complete ban on the use and consumption of liquor in J&K and to follow the Gujarat- model, where liquor is banned.

As the alcohol usage has increased, so has the revenue. The revenue generated from liquor has nearly tripled from Rs 991.55 crores in 2013-14 to Rs 2486 crores in 2023-24.