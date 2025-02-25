Lucknow Diary: BJP’s Dalit outreach plan for Assembly polls

SBSP to contest over 10 seats in Bihar

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), led by Yogi minister OP Rajbhar, is preparing to contest over 20 seats in Bihar, where Assembly polls are set to take place in later this year.

Rajbhar, a BJP ally, claims to have completed the groundwork on nearly 29 seats. He is set to demand a ‘fair share’ from the BJP and JD(U) in the state where his party has been active for the past few years. Sources said SBSP has zeroed down on assembly seats across 28 districts, including Sasaram, West Champaran, Nawada, Nalanda, Gaya, Aurangabad and Bettiah.