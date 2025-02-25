Man jumps off seventh floor of Mantralaya in Mumbai, rescued after landing on safety net

In a dramatic incident, a man from Nasik jumped from the seventh floor of Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai, on Tuesday. However, he was saved after landing on the safety net installed at the first floor of the high security building.

Police said that the man appeared to be protesting against the state government’s revenue department officials over a property dispute. They are investigating the motive behind his actions, noting that pamphlets he carried contained the slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ (long live the revolution).

Police who were present in large numbers at Mantralaya rescued the man and brought him to the police station to register a case against him.

After a series of suicide attempts, safety nets were installed at Mantralaya as a preventive measure in 2018. That year, two people died by suicide, while two others survived similar attempts within a month. Opposition leaders had called Mantralaya a "suicide point" and demanded stricter safety measures.