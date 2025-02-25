Massive arms haul during anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand
RANCHI: In a breakthrough in ongoing anti-Maoist operations, security forces seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and supplies from a hideout in Jimkiekir forests under Tonto police station in West Singhbhum.
The operation was launched following intelligence inputs about Maoist hideouts in the forest region. Teams comprising Jharkhand Police, Cobra Battalion 209, and units from CRPF 60 BN, 197 BN, 174 BN, 193 BN, 134 BN, and 26 BN conducted the coordinated operation.
The discovery was made during an extensive search operation conducted on February 24, during which two underground Maoist weapon dumps were successfully demolished.
The crackdown was part of an ongoing mission initiated in 2022 under the Goilkera police station to dismantle Maoist networks in the sensitive areas. The security forces have been conducting sustained operations against the banned CPI (Maoist) organization, which remains active in the Saranda and Kolhan regions.
Intelligence reports suggest that top Maoist leaders - Misir Besra, Anmol, Mochu, Anal, Asim Mandal, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angaria, and Ashwin - along with their squad members, are operating in these areas, planning subversive activities.
Acting on fresh intelligence inputs regarding Maoists stockpiling weapons in the Jangal-Pahadi belt, security personnel launched a search operation on Friday.
As they scoured the forested areas around Lajkamburu, Tumakada, Purti Tola, and Jhingaburu, they stumbled upon two underground bunkers cleverly concealed in the rugged terrain.
The raid led to the recovery of 10 firearms, including an M16 rifle, multiple bolt-action rifles, and an air gun, along with more than 500 rounds of ammunition. In addition, security personnel seized wireless communication equipment, batteries, ammunition pouches, and bags of Maoist clothing, further disrupting the Maoist supply chain.
According to police officials, the seized arms are believed to be part of a larger plan by Maoist groups to escalate violence in the region. Security forces are treating this recovery as a significant breakthrough, dealing a heavy blow to the Maoist movement in West Singhbhum.
They also informed that the presence of sophisticated weapons such as M16 rifles and IEDs suggests that the insurgents were preparing for major assaults in the area. The operation was meticulously planned and led by senior officials from the Jharkhand Police and CRPF 197 BN, ensuring smooth coordination between the teams.
The forces conducted a strategic cordon-and-search maneuver, preventing any escape routes for the insurgents.