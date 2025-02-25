Massive arms haul during anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a breakthrough in ongoing anti-Maoist operations, security forces seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and supplies from a hideout in Jimkiekir forests under Tonto police station in West Singhbhum.

The operation was launched following intelligence inputs about Maoist hideouts in the forest region. Teams comprising Jharkhand Police, Cobra Battalion 209, and units from CRPF 60 BN, 197 BN, 174 BN, 193 BN, 134 BN, and 26 BN conducted the coordinated operation.

The discovery was made during an extensive search operation conducted on February 24, during which two underground Maoist weapon dumps were successfully demolished.

The crackdown was part of an ongoing mission initiated in 2022 under the Goilkera police station to dismantle Maoist networks in the sensitive areas. The security forces have been conducting sustained operations against the banned CPI (Maoist) organization, which remains active in the Saranda and Kolhan regions.

Intelligence reports suggest that top Maoist leaders - Misir Besra, Anmol, Mochu, Anal, Asim Mandal, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angaria, and Ashwin - along with their squad members, are operating in these areas, planning subversive activities.

Acting on fresh intelligence inputs regarding Maoists stockpiling weapons in the Jangal-Pahadi belt, security personnel launched a search operation on Friday.