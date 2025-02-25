Members of Sikh community demand death penalty for Sajjan Kumar ahead of verdict in 1984 riots case

Singh said the crime fell under the "rarest of the rare" category as the 1984 riots were a "pre-planned genocide".

The Sikh community, he said, was still mourning the loss of their loved ones, and hoped the sentencing bring would bring some sort of closure and justice for the victims and their families.

The court on February 12 convicted Kumar for the offence and sought a report from Tihar Central Jail authorities on his psychiatric and psychological evaluation in view of a Supreme Court order asking for such a report in cases attracting capital punishment.

The minimum punishment for murder is life imprisonment whereas the maximum is death.

Though Punjabi Bagh Police Station registered the case, a special investigation team later took over the investigation.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him.

The prosecution alleged a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.