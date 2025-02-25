Panel to review leave pleas of absent MPs: Centre tells HC

CHANDIGARH: The Union Government today informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that a 15-member committee, headed by West Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb, has been constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to examine leave applications of all absent Members of Parliament, including Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh.

During the resumed hearing of Amritpal’s petition, Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, accompanied by advocate Dheeraj Jain, told a Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel that the committee, formed on Monday, would review the cases of all such MPs.

Taking the Central Government’s statement on record, the high court adjourned the matter to 4 March. Meanwhile, Amritpal’s counsel, R S Bains, could not appear before the court and sought time for arguments.