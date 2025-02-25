Punjab police raids 1,274 immigration firms across state; 24 FIRs registered, seven arrested

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police conducted raids at as many as 1,274 immigration firms across the state today. 24 FIRs were registered against defaulter travel agents and seven have been arrested.
This comes amid the United States deporting Indian illegal immigrants. So far, three flights of US Air Force landed in Amritsar with 333 deportees and another 12 deported from Panama.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar issues notices to 271 agents and DC Amritsar cancels the licenses of 40 agents.
The operation against illegal travel agents was carried out simultaneously in all 28 Police districts from 11 am till late evening on Monday. The development came amidst the ongoing crackdown against illegal travel agents across the state in the wake of the deportation of Indians from USA.
Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who was monitoring this daylong state-level operation, said that all the Police Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) were asked to constitute special police teams under the supervision of gazetted officers to carry out searches at all the immigration and travel agent firms in their respective jurisdictions.
"All the CPs and SSPs were directed to ensure strict action against those travel agents, who were found violating the mandatory provisions and procedures of the Punjab Travel Professionals’ Regulation Act, 2012 or defrauded innocent people with false promises of facilitating illegal entry into foreign countries," he said.
As per the provisions of The Punjab Travel Professionals' Regulation Act 2012, all travel agents are mandated to obtain a license from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, which is valid for five years and renewable for subsequent five-year periods.
Licensed agents are also required to display their licenses prominently, maintain records of clients and services, and inform authorities prior to advertising or holding seminars.
Additionally, agents are prohibited from engaging in activities beyond their licensed services, including human smuggling or unauthorised emigration assistance. Non-compliance can result in suspension or cancellation of the license and legal action.
Shukla said that the DGP Punjab has constituted a four member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP NRI Affairs Praveen Sinha to investigate complaints from deportees if any and take necessary action as per law. He exhorted citizens to be cautious and verify travel agents' credentials before entrusting them with documents and money.
"Only engage agencies with a valid license issued by the Deputy Commissioner under the Punjab Travel Professionals’ Regulation Act, 2012,” he advised.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar Himanshu Aggarwal has issued notices to 271 travel agents in the district for failing to renew their licences. He directed all SDMs to inspect the documents of travel agents and immigration consultants within their jurisdiction to prevent fraud. Aggarwal also instructed police to inform his office whenever a case is registered against a travel agent.
The licences of 40 travel agents were cancelled in Amritsar. This crackdown on fake travel agents was done as per an order by Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahni. The Amritsar Police has also issued notice to 271 travel agents in the city who have failed to renew their licences.
The Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) have been instructed to inspect the documents at the offices of travel agents and immigration consultants. The district police have been asked to immediately inform the Deputy Commissioner's office in case of any complaints against travel agents.