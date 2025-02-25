Punjab police raids 1,274 immigration firms across state; 24 FIRs registered, seven arrested

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police conducted raids at as many as 1,274 immigration firms across the state today. 24 FIRs were registered against defaulter travel agents and seven have been arrested.

This comes amid the United States deporting Indian illegal immigrants. So far, three flights of US Air Force landed in Amritsar with 333 deportees and another 12 deported from Panama.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar issues notices to 271 agents and DC Amritsar cancels the licenses of 40 agents.

The operation against illegal travel agents was carried out simultaneously in all 28 Police districts from 11 am till late evening on Monday. The development came amidst the ongoing crackdown against illegal travel agents across the state in the wake of the deportation of Indians from USA.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who was monitoring this daylong state-level operation, said that all the Police Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) were asked to constitute special police teams under the supervision of gazetted officers to carry out searches at all the immigration and travel agent firms in their respective jurisdictions.