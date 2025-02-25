Six arrested in Jharkhand class 10 exam paper leak; accused posed as labourers to steal papers

RANCHI: In a major breakthrough, six people, including the mastermind, have been arrested in connection with the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 exam paper leak case from Giridih. It has been discovered that the question paper was leaked while being transported to the strong room in Giridih.
According to the police, the plan was executed when the papers were being unloaded from the vehicle after arriving from Ranchi. Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta confirmed that the leak originated in Giridih, where an individual used a blade to cut open the sealed question paper packet, made a PDF copy, and circulated it online. "The prime conspirator has been arrested, and interrogation is underway," he said.
An official communiqué from the Jharkhand police headquarters asserted that the question papers were compromised during transportation in Giridih.
"During interrogation, the accused told the police that they were roped in as labourers to unload the question papers brought from Ranchi to Giridih. While unloading and carrying them to the strong room, they stole the question papers by cutting the sealed bundles with a blade and made them viral after creating PDF copies," the communiqué stated.
The accused further revealed that they had been hired as labourers for unloading the consignment in Giridih. "They cut open the sealed packets, extracted the papers, created PDFs, and leaked them online," the statement added.
Police have seized six mobile phones containing the leaked Science question paper, which is now under verification. Additionally, a blanket and mat used to conceal the stolen papers have been recovered, as they appeared in the leaked PDF images.
Following a case registered at Markaccho Police Station, special police teams were deployed under the Superintendent of Police, Koderma. Continuous monitoring by the Police Headquarters led to a breakthrough when Rohit Kumar was arrested from New Barganda in Giridih at midnight on Sunday. His confession led to the arrest of the other five suspects.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Rohit Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Lalmohan Kumar, Ashu Kumar Pandey, Krishna Kumar Pandey, and Kamlesh Kumar.
The probe has led to raids at coaching centres in Koderma, Giridih, Hazaribagh, and Garhwa, resulting in the arrests. Authorities have vowed strict action against those responsible.
Meanwhile, the opposition raised the issue in the Jharkhand Assembly, with MLAs entering the well of the House and demanding a CBI inquiry. State BJP Chief Babulal Marandi targeted the JMM-led state government. "The way question paper leaks are taking place continuously in the state, it cannot happen without the government's role in it," said Marandi. "It is nothing but a game of tenders," he added.
Notably, the Jharkhand Academic Council had cancelled Class 10 exams for Hindi, held on 18 February, and Science, held on 20 February, following reports of the paper leak on social media.