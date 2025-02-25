Six arrested in Jharkhand class 10 exam paper leak; accused posed as labourers to steal papers

RANCHI: In a major breakthrough, six people, including the mastermind, have been arrested in connection with the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 exam paper leak case from Giridih. It has been discovered that the question paper was leaked while being transported to the strong room in Giridih.

According to the police, the plan was executed when the papers were being unloaded from the vehicle after arriving from Ranchi. Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta confirmed that the leak originated in Giridih, where an individual used a blade to cut open the sealed question paper packet, made a PDF copy, and circulated it online. "The prime conspirator has been arrested, and interrogation is underway," he said.

An official communiqué from the Jharkhand police headquarters asserted that the question papers were compromised during transportation in Giridih.