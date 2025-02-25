Textile, tourism & tech to drive country’s development: Modi...

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that textile, tourism and technology --three Ts -- will be the key drivers of India’s developed future as the sectors will create crores of new jobs.

Inaugurating Madhya Pradesh’s Global Investors Summit-2025 (GIS-25) in Bhopal, Modi said India, with rich tradition, skills, and entrepreneurship in textiles, is the second-largest producer of cotton, silk, polyester and viscose.

“MP being the cotton capital of India contributes around 25 per cent of the country’s organic cotton supply and is the largest producer of mulberry silk. The state’s Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees have received GI tags. Investments in this sector will significantly help MP’s textiles make a global impact,” he said.

Modi said technical textiles such as agro-textiles, medical textiles, and geotextiles are being promoted, and a national mission has been initiated for this purpose. He said seven large textile parks were being developed across the country, including one in MP.

The PM said India is enhancing the tourism sector, recalling MP Tourism campaign, ‘MP Ajab Hai, Sabse Gajab Hai’. He highlighted the development of tourism infrastructure around the Narmada river and tribal areas of MP. He also spoke about the immense potential for health and wellness tourism.