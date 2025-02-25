Think tank flags slow progress in 'Namami Gange' project, only 69% of funds used

NEW DELHI: Despite its ambitious objectives, only 69 percent of funds allocated to the Namami Gange Programme were utilised up to 2024-25, according to a PRS Legislative Research analysis.

While some improvement in the Ganga's water quality has been observed, the Central Pollution Control Board noted that industrial waste remained a key pollutant, with more than 450 industries failing to meet pollution norms, PRS said in its Demand for Grants 2025-26 Analysis for the Union Jal Shakti ministry.

Additionally, sewage treatment capacity remains a bottleneck.

Of the targeted 7,000 MLD (million litres per day) treatment capacity, only 52 percent has been achieved, leading to continued discharge of untreated sewage into the river.

"The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) targets a sewage treatment capacity of 7,000 MLD around the Ganga by December 2026. Two-hundred projects have been sanctioned to create sewage treatment plants with a capacity of 6,217 MLD, and to lay a sewerage network of 5,282 kilometres but, as of June 2024, 86 percent of the targeted sewage network has been laid but only 52 percent of the targeted sewage treatment capacity has been achieved," according to the think-tank analysis.

It found that funds allocated to the programme had been "underutilised every year since 2014-15, except two years (2020-21 and 2021-22)...69 percent of the budgeted amount has been spent up to 2024-25."

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for 2024 had observed that this fund was lying largely unutilised, PRS said.

"As of March 31, 2024, the fund had Rs 876 crore. Of this, Rs 383 crore has been sanctioned for various projects," the think-tank said.

The PAC had noted several lapses in project management by the NMCG.

"Delays in the approval of detailed project reports, slow pace of implementation, and low fund utilisation were observed. Poor record maintenance was also noted," it had said.

The PAC also noted large expenditure on advertising and promotion, without proportional impact on the ground.