AAP, SAD allege Punjabi dropped from list of subjects for Class 10 board exams; CBSE says no change

CHANDIGARH: A controversy erupted in Punjab after the AAP-led Punjab Government and the Shiromani Akali Dal alleged that the Central Board of Secondary Education has dropped Punjabi from the list of subjects for the Class 10 Board exams in the new draft norms.

The board officials clarified that the list was only indicative and no subjects would be dropped.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains strongly criticized the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) for dropping the 'Punjabi' language from its draft scheme for the twice-a-year board exam format in accordance with the new education policy.

Bains alleged that CBSE is planning to remove the 'Punjabi' language as the second language from the board exams for Classes 10 and 12. "We strongly object to CBSE's new exam pattern scheme, which attempts to erase Punjabi!," he said.

"Punjabi must be designated as the main language in Punjab and further be included as a regional language in CBSE for the rest of the nation, as it is spoken and read across multiple states. Any attack on Punjabi will not be tolerated," he added.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also strongly opposed the removal of Punjabi as an option in the regional language list by the CBSE for Class X and XII standard students and demanded its immediate restoration.

Former Punjab Education Minister and senior SAD leader Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shocking to see that the CBSE working under the union government had removed Punjabi as a regional language option for students.

He said earlier Punjabi had been removed as a regional language option in Jammu and Kashmir also.