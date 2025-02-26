Advantage Assam 2.0: State secures Rs 4.91 lakh crore in investment commitments

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit concluded on Wednesday with investment commitments in Assam totalling Rs 4,91,500 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

During the two-day summit, memorandums of understanding worth over Rs 2 lakh crore were signed in sectors including industries, power, mines and minerals, information technology, environment and forest, education, finance, health, culture, tourism, animal husbandry, cooperation, skill development, handloom and textiles, agriculture, science and technology, and water resources.

“The Advantage Assam 2.0 was a historic occasion for the state with historic investment commitments. It laid the course of future development of Assam,” Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, speaking at a thematic session on “Unlocking Assam’s Energy Potential: Building Future-Ready Oil and Gas Infrastructure, Innovation, and Investment Aligned with Global Energy Transitions” in the presence of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Sarma said Assam has played a pioneering role in the forward march of India’s oil industry, which gained momentum in the late 19th century.

“Assam remains a key player in India’s energy sector, with vast hydrocarbon reserves and a skilled workforce,” he said.