Centre extends allowances, incentives for staff working in Valley for 3 years

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday extended the package of concessions and incentives for its employees working in the Kashmir Valley by an additional three years with retrospective effect from August 1, 2024.

The decision applies to employees of various central government departments working in 10 districts of Kashmir Valley, namely Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Ganderbal, and Bandipora.

An order from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said the incentive package would apply uniformly across all ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings under the Government of India.

The government stated that employees posted in the Valley could relocate their families to a place they choose anywhere in India at the government’s expense. The government will provide a transport allowance for the families and a composite transfer grant, amounting to 80 percent of the employee’s last month’s basic pay.

The order, however, clarifies that the employees who opt to move out their families “shall not be eligible for per diem allowance since they avail the benefits of composite transfer grant”. For those who choose not to move their families, a per diem allowance of Rs 141 per day will be provided to compensate for additional transportation costs incurred while commuting to and from the office.