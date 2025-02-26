Chattisgarh: Inmates take ‘holy bath’ from Sangam water

RAIPUR: When the prisoners cannot go to the Maha Kumbh for a dip, the Ganja Jal comes to them in the prison. That’s what happened in the jails of Chattisgarh as ignoring ridicule by Congress, Home Minister of Chattisgarh, Vijay Sharma, brought Sangam water and distributed it to the state’s jails for 18,000-odd inmates to “cleanse” themselves.

The water was mixed with regular water in 33 prisons, including five central and 20 district jails and eight sub-jails. The inmates took a joint ‘dip’ (read ‘snan’) as ‘Har Har Gange’ chants rent the air. The jail administration is nursing the hope that the ‘snan’ with Ganga Jal would inspire the prisoners to change for the better.

The home minister justified his action: “I recently went to Prayagraj, brought Ganga Jal, and distributed it to all state jails. The Ganga snan in all jails kindled the sentiments of Mahakumbh and our cultural traditions. The prisoners got to cleanse themselves spiritually with Ganga Jal.”

Opposition Congress questioned the initiative and dismissed the government organising the event as a “political gimmick.