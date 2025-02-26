Fire breaks out at Surat textile market for second time in less than 24 hours

SURAT: A massive fire broke out in a four-storey textile market in Surat city on Wednesday morning, for the second time in less than 24 hours, an official said.

Efforts to douse the flames were underway and several of more than 800 shops located in the building were damaged though no casualty has been reported so far, a fire department official said.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out in the building's basement where textile stock was stored, leading to the death of a worker due to asphyxiation, he said, adding that it was brought under control after a few hours.

Around 30 fire tenders and dozens of personnel have been deployed to bring the fresh blaze under control, the official said.